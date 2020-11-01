Beverly Jean Guiden (nee Detterline)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Beverly Jean Guiden, age 94 was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. She is survived by her seven children: Gerry (Don) Joson, Mike Guiden, Patti (Gerry) Herr, Joe (Susan) Guiden, Bob (Robin) Guiden, Col. Timothy Guiden, Theresa (Tony Muratori) Guiden and daughter-in-law, Pam Guiden. She was beloved grandmother to Dr. Lisa (Dr. Kevin) Joson-Otten, Erica (Ryan) Joson-Maw, Lyndsay (Nick) Joson-Mayeux, David Herr, Rachel (Kevin) Kozak, Brett (Mandy) Guiden, Elizabeth (Brad) Mintie, Dr. Tim (Linsey) Guiden, Dr. Pete (Dr. Jen) Guiden, and Luke Mitchell. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Elizabeth Detterline and granddaughter, Victoria Guiden. She was the last surviving sibling of her six brothers and sisters: Al, Russell, Bob, Maxine, Dolores, and Roger.

Beverly was born in East Chicago and grew up in Marktown, living most of her life in Hammond. After high school she took part in a nursing program that was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1943 that allowed young women to join the Cadet Nurse Corps. She trained under physicians and the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Sisters of Saint Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and in 1947, received her R.N. degree. As a nurse she served many. Her most cherished job was working in the nursery at St. Catherine Hospital. In later years she worked as an industrial nurse at GATX and then as the nurse at L.C.A.R.

Beverly was an extremely strong and independent woman who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Her rosary was always at her side. Being a very health conscious woman, she worked out at the gym well into her eighties. She loved to bake and was especially known for her holiday nutroll that was loved by all. She had a special fondness for chocolate, treating herself to a little bit almost every day. Beverly was clever, intelligent and had a great sense of humor. She was loved by all and will be forever in our hearts.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 3:00PM – 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Beverly's life will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Michael Church, 1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Burial directly after at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Family requests that those attending visitation and Mass wear face masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Music Ministry. Please send/deliver to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375.