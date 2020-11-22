Beverly Odlivak

May 17, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Beverly Odlivak, age 92 of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beverly was born on May 17, 1928 in Joliet, IL to the late Carl and Frances Meyer (Thiele).

A graduate of Northwestern's Wesley-Passavant School of Nursing in Chicago. Beverly worked as a nurse in Chicago, IL and Hammond, IN before raising her two children. A faithful member of Griffith Lutheran Church since 1961, she was active with the GLC Women's and Mission groups and served many years as a Sunday School Teacher and Elder. She was also active for many years with the Highland Women's Club, including a term as President. Beverly loved traveling with her husband, Joseph, especially sharing their rustic hideaway in the Colorado Rockies with family and friends. She lived for her granddaughter, Liana, her "sunshine".

Beverly is survived by her beloved daughter, Joann (George) Boulles of Griffith; adored granddaughter, Liana Boulles of Griffith; loving brother, Raymond (Shirley) Meyer of Duluth, GA; cherished sister-in-law Nancy (John) Bonsall of Napa, CA; loving cousins Linda (late Robert Auerbach) of Bethesda, MD and Carl (Sandy) Macki of Fairfax, CA; and many more dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Odlivak, beloved son, Carl Odlivak, and dear brother, Richard Meyer.

We are grateful for the physical and spiritual care she received while living in the Wittenberg Village community. Beverly was truly a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Her profound faith, kindness, and joyful, indomitable love of life was an inspiration for us all. "Well done, good and faithful servant (Matthew 25:23)".

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, Pastor Freda Scales officiating. A memorial service celebrating Beverly's life will be held at Griffith Lutheran Church at a future date when it is safe to gather.

