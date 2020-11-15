Bong Yum "Suzy" Lindell

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Bong Yum "Suzy" Lindell, age 86, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home in Schererville, Indiana. She was born on April 22, 1934 in Seoul, South Korea, to Ik Hyun and Yun Ki Soon. She married her sweetheart and the love of her life, Richard Henry Lindell on March 16, 1963. Suzy was a long-time resident of northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. She was extremely proud of becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States, which she achieved on July 14, 1973. She met Richard in Yongsan, South Korea, where she was a typist and he was serving a tour of duty with the US Army at its Yongsan Garrison. She later came to the United States to visit her uncle in California, but when Richard sent her a ticket to visit Chicago, she jumped at the chance for a new adventure. They married in 1963 and soon had four children. After his untimely passing in 1979, she raised their children as a single mother. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was very proud of her children's accomplishments, and the gifts she gave them as they grew up: tenacity, faith, and determination. She loved to be with her grandchildren, gave them a deep appreciation for their heritage, and developed lifelong bonds with them. Her loving grandchildren: John Walsh III, Kaitlin Walsh, Kelsey Walsh, Matthew Lindell, Adrian Lindell, Jacob Hammond, and Helena Hammond will miss their Halmoni (Korean for grandmother). Suzy also loved her family's pets and spoiled them as much as she did her grandchildren. She made friends easily. She loved to socialize, surrounded herself with singing and laughter, and was often the life of a gathering. She had an avid love of the gym and worked out faithfully three times a week at Southlake Nautilus. As the years went on, she struggled with physical pain from her lifelong battle with rheumatoid arthritis and became a resident at Clarendale in Schererville.

Suzy is survived by four children: Maria Walsh (Jack), Christine McCulloch (Marc), John Lindell (Karen) and Charlotte Hammond (James), and her sister Jung Yum Kwon and sister-in-law Seung Hyun. Her husband Richard, older sister Soon Yum Park, brother Kook Yum Hyun, and granddaughter Mica Hammond preceded her in death.

Suzy will be interred with her husband Richard at Oakland Memorial Lane in Dolton, IL. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at her daughter Christine's home, 2673 Tower Court Dyer, IN. Donations to the Arthritis Foundation or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

