Bonnie Kinne

CROWN POINT, IN -Bonnie Kinne, age 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by five children: Dr. Mark (Susan) Kinne, Rebecca (Mark) Pool, Samuel (Maria) Kinne, Rachel Kinne, and Benjamin (Roxanne) Kinne; four grandchildren: Matthew (Allison) Kinne, Adam (Becky) Kinne, Jon (Aubrette) Kinne, and Natalie (Mike) McVey; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Roger Elfstrom; and sister: Nancy (Culver) Gross.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Samuel and sister: Janet Elfstrom.

Bonnie was a member of Lansing Gospel Chapel, Lansing, IL. She was a graduate of Lowell High School. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Crown Point Community School System and taught at Solon Robinson Elementary School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University Northwest. She was also a member of Heritage Quilters.

A private service was held for Bonnie's family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Salem Cemetery with Dr. Mark and Samuel Kinne officiating. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be determined at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Lansing Gospel Chapel or Providence Hospice.

