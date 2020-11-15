Brenda Hall (nee Fentress)

La PORTE, TX - Brenda Hall (nee Fentress), 71, passed away with her husband by her side on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center of Houston.

She was born June 30, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana to Arnold Sr. and Christine Fentress. The fifth of seven children, Brenda was never far from the action and enjoyed playing with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1967 where she participated on the varsity cheer squad and enjoyed time with all her girlfriends making fun of the boys.

After moving with her parents and several siblings to Texas in 1969, she worked as a medical secretary in the ophthalmology department at Baylor College of Medicine. She met and married her husband of 39 years, Billy Hall, in 1981 and lived in Central Texas near Hearne. Brenda enjoyed and was honored to join Billy in raising his son and daughter, Jason and Tara Hall; and would later have a son, Jordan Hall, in 1990.

Brenda and her husband moved to La Porte in 1994, and became members of Fairmont Park Church. From serving in the choir to working in the church office as the Financial Secretary, she loved her church and community. Faithfully following and serving the Lord was important to Brenda and she did so with love, gentleness, and kindness. She cared for everyone and always saw the best in others. Brenda loved spending time with her family and was a sweet woman to all who knew her.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband, Billy Hall; three children and their spouses: Jason and Susan Hall, Tara and Peter Engler, Jordan and Kayla Hall; seven grandchildren: Erin, Lauren, Abbey, Kate, Ella, Oliver and Emerson; three brothers (and surviving spouses): Arnold, Jr. and Jane Fentress, David Fentress, Blaine and Robin Fentress; two sisters (and surviving spouse): Judy Fentress, Mary and Jimmy Macks; one uncle and his wife, Kenneth and Fay Coppage; one aunt, Janice Huerta; and numerous nieces and nephews she loved very dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Sr. and Christine Fentress; son, William Hall; sister and her husband, Connie and Ron Sudlak; and sister-in-law, Gloria Fentress.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 14, 2020 at Fairmont Park Church, 10401 Belfast Rd., La Porte, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please be encouraged to give to your local church.