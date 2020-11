Bruce "Bud" Perisho

Bud, Happy Heavenly 53rd Wedding Anniversary! Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. You always meant so very much to me and always will. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me tears. You're FOREVER in my heart. Until we meet again. You ALWAYS made our life MAGICAL. Thank you for being in my life for 56 years. Always Loving you, Cookie