Bryan S. Belicek

June 13, 1976 - Nov. 11, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Bryan S. Belicek, age 44, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and parents. Bryan was born June 13, 1976 in Hammond, IN to Nelson and Susan (DeCamp) Belicek. On December 1, 2007 he got to marry his soulmate, Dawn Hobby in Las Vegas, NV; she survives.

Bryan was a graduate of Lake Central High School in 1994. This is where he first met Dawn. After his time in High School, he went in to the working world. He began at Carmeuse Lime in Gary, IN and ventured in to the world of Heavy Equipment Mechanics with Hubert Lines - Local 150 and Midwest Operating Engineers. He is described as the world's best Daddy, husband, loving son, and dear friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Outside of work he was a real family man. When the children played a sport, he was the coach, when a friend or complete stranger had a flat tire, he was the one who showed up to change it. He was a doting husband, and a great son. He did not lack in the chivalry department. Bryan was a man of his word and held true to the heart of gold he possessed. His love of life, sarcasm, and ten second whit, will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Belicek; children, Nicholas, Izzabella and Ivy Belicek; parents, Nelson and Sue Belicek; mother-in-law, Kathleen Hobby; siblings: John (Juli) Belicek, Rebecca Belicek and her significant other, Bob, Matthew Belicek and his girlfriend, Christina; two nieces: Alexandra and Adalyn Hobby; nephew, Jaxson Belicek; two sister-in-laws: Cyndi Drish, Cheryl Hobby; numerous cousins, along with aunts and uncles.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, George Hobby; brother-in-law, Joe Drish; maternal grandparents, Robert and Arliss DeCamp; and paternal grandparents, John and Gertrude Belicek.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. An additional time to visit with the family will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM with funeral to begin at 11:00AM. Pastor Ron Johnson will be officiating.

For those who are not able to attend in physical form, the services will be live streamed via FACEBOOK LIVE. Please log on several minutes prior to the beginning of the funeral service at www.facebook.com/chapellawnfuneral

To protect the community around us, masks will be required during time spent at the funeral home. Social distancing will be practiced as well.

In lieu of flowers please direct all memorial donations to his family via the GoFundMe page that has been created in his honor - https://gf.me/u/y8gifp

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Belicek family.