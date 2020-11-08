Caleb was a student of mine multiple times, in 6th grade and twice as a junior. I remember Caleb as a little 6th grader coming into the middle school. Caleb's humor was one of a kind and I always knew he'd have something witty to say and make me laugh. When I moved to the high school last year, I was thrilled to find out I had Caleb not only for US history but also for psychology. Caleb and I would talk about his amazing outfit color coordination he was always able to accomplish between his shoes and his sweatshirts! Every day he'd come in and we'd discuss how it all went together. Caleb is one of the only students I've ever had that never wasted a moment in class. He was always getting his work done first, even as a 6th grader. He's say " What now Mrs. Rinas, I'm done." And you know as a teacher you're thinking they went too fast, missed details or didn't put in full effort...but I'd walk over to Caleb and his work was always outstanding. Caleb always brought joy into the classroom and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and have him as a dear student.

Katie Rinas Teacher November 7, 2020