Caleb Aidan Crayton
2002 - 2020
Caleb Aidan Crayton

Caleb Aidan Crayton born October 23, 2002 to his loving parents Charles A. Crayton Sr. and Trina R. Crayton. Caleb was an Honor student and Senior at Hobart High School and dual College student at Crown Point IVY Tech's Medical Assistant Program. In the fall of 2021, he was accepted and planned to attend college at IUPUI to major in Biology pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant. He accepted Christ and was baptized July 7, 2013 at the Christ Baptist Church, in Gary, IN. Caleb loved to joke with his family and friends with his witty personality. He affectionately gave everyone a special funny nickname. He was one that loved to bowl, play tennis, and was an avid video gamer.

Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Frank and Mary Berry. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents Charles A. (Trina R.) Crayton, beloved and protective older brother Charles A. Crayton II, older sister Me'Cole S. Crayton, grandparents Charles W. (Sharon V.) Crayton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, God parents, God siblings, and friends.

Funeral and burial services are private.



Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
To Trina and family:
My prayers are with you all.
Kesha Winningham-Pope
November 7, 2020
Caleb and I met in high school. He came up to my twin and I one day and that’s how our friendship started. I don’t remember the exact conversation we had but after that we always talked during lunch or whenever he came into my class before it started. He always had a smile on his face. I enjoyed all the nicknames he had for everyone. It made the bond stronger. You will be greatly missed, Caleb.
Holly Shaginaw
Friend
November 7, 2020
MY LITTLE SISTER AND FAMILY I AM SO SORRY...LOVE YOU
Brenda
Family
November 7, 2020
Charles, Trina and Charles Jr we are soo sorry for your loss. Please know that our whole family sends our thoughts and prayers. Please find comfort in knowing that Caleb is in God's glorious kingdom. You mention he loved video games and it was so evident just 3 short years ago at Javier's birthday party that showed Javier and his friends playing video games in a video gaming truck. I know we will cherish his memory.
The Castillo Family
Friend
November 7, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. We had the pleasure of meeting Caleb when he came over with Brian. He was a caring your man who always had a smile on his face. He is someone I will never forget. I will continue praying for all of you at this very difficult time. Martha, Brian and Hannah’s Nana
Martha Waddell
Friend
November 7, 2020
Trina and Family I’m so sorry for your loss. Know I am praying for your strength and I love you . ❤
Angela Smith
Friend
November 7, 2020
We love you all and GOD willl take care of YOU.
Wilma S. Shaffer and Boys
Friend
November 7, 2020
Caleb was a student of mine multiple times, in 6th grade and twice as a junior. I remember Caleb as a little 6th grader coming into the middle school. Caleb's humor was one of a kind and I always knew he'd have something witty to say and make me laugh. When I moved to the high school last year, I was thrilled to find out I had Caleb not only for US history but also for psychology. Caleb and I would talk about his amazing outfit color coordination he was always able to accomplish between his shoes and his sweatshirts! Every day he'd come in and we'd discuss how it all went together. Caleb is one of the only students I've ever had that never wasted a moment in class. He was always getting his work done first, even as a 6th grader. He's say " What now Mrs. Rinas, I'm done." And you know as a teacher you're thinking they went too fast, missed details or didn't put in full effort...but I'd walk over to Caleb and his work was always outstanding. Caleb always brought joy into the classroom and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and have him as a dear student.
Katie Rinas
Teacher
November 7, 2020
My Cadapooh, I love you and thanks for checking on your godsister like you would. I will cherish my ceramic turtle you made me. You were the only one of my god children that got away with calling me Tea Washington. I am going to miss you baby but know you will forever be in my heart.
Love you
Auntie TeaTea
November 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marsha Clemmons
Friend
November 7, 2020
a nice guy
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Cadapooh, you are truly one of my greatest loves. Your spirit will always be in my heart and your humor and chipmunk cheeks will always be in my mind. You will be truly missed. I can’t wait until Christ comes so we will unite once again. May you have a beautiful until then.

Loving you always,
Your 2nd mom-
Auntie Tracy
Tracy Crawford
Family
November 7, 2020
I taught Caleb when he was a sophomore, and I remember him as a diligent kid who always got his work done only added positives to conversations.
Jason Cook
Teacher
November 7, 2020
I’m going to miss you Nephew, you were definitely witty and could hold a conversation with the best of them. Affectionately Uncle Shaun
Shaun Lenear
Family
November 6, 2020
To Caleb, I love you very much. Especially when you call me auntie d-nice. I will miss your smile. My condolences to the family.
Denise lenear
Family
November 6, 2020
I loved Caleb! He was a wonderful nephew/godson. His sense of humor was delightful. He was just adorable. And I will cherish his memory always. My condolences to ALL those who mourn Caleb. May God grant you Shalom peace during this dark and sad time.
Annette Brooks
Family
November 6, 2020