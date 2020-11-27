Menu
Carl Reid

Aug. 8, 1939 - Nov. 24, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Carl Reid, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1939, in Alabama, to Ernest and Evie (Patterson) Reid.

Carl worked most of his years as a mechanic and truck driver, and also served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Gilmore) Reid; children: Thomas (Starla) Reid of Lake Station, Anthony Reid of Valparaiso, Jeffrey (Rose) Reid of Hebron, and Terri (Howard) Roiter of Crown Point. Carl is also survived by siblings: Ray (Carole) Reid of FL, Mark (Trish) Reid of Hebron, and Vicki Massey of Portage; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Jerry (Patricia) Reid and David (Girt) Reid.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME with services following. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to be made to Hannah's Hope. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
