Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl W. West

Carl W. West

HAMMOND, IN - Carl W. West, age 80, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene West (nee Alley); daughter, Kelly (Dwayne) Johnson; sister, Carol (Jerry) Steel; brother, Ronald (Linda) West; close family friends: Betty and James Wheatley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel West.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face mask are required in the funeral home. Carl was born and raised in Hammond. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech. Carl was an Army veteran. He was retired from Inland Steel as a mechanical millwright in the 4BOF.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323
Oct
30
Service
12:30p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.