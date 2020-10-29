Carl W. West

HAMMOND, IN - Carl W. West, age 80, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene West (nee Alley); daughter, Kelly (Dwayne) Johnson; sister, Carol (Jerry) Steel; brother, Ronald (Linda) West; close family friends: Betty and James Wheatley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel West.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face mask are required in the funeral home. Carl was born and raised in Hammond. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech. Carl was an Army veteran. He was retired from Inland Steel as a mechanical millwright in the 4BOF.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.