Carmen Marie Jeffries

March 21, 1978 - Nov. 16, 2020

PASADENA, MD - Carmen Marie Jeffries, 42, passed away November 16, 2020 while on vacation in FL with her family.

Carmen graduated from Hammond High School in 1996. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She will be truly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike; children: Isabella 15, Dominick 13, Gabriel 9; grandmother, Juanita Diaz; mother, Debbie (Jack) Rogers; step-father, Carl Wass; in-laws: Dale (Drew) Jeffries; brothers: Karl and Joe Wass. Preceded in death by father, Ernesto Diaz. She has many aunts, uncles and cousins that she cared for deeply.

There will be a small memorial service in her home town of Pasadena, MD.


Published by The Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
