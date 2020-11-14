Carol Ann McBrayer (Hodgson)

Oct. 8, 1949 - Nov. 11, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN - Carol Ann McBrayer (Hodgson) died peacefully after a day surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2020 at the age of 71.

Carol is survived by her husband of 51 years David, St. John, IN; her children: Jeff (Karla) McBrayer, St. John, IN; Jackie (Bob) Ruf, Chicago, IL; Jeremy (Kris) McBrayer, Oswego, IL; Jon (Janie) McBrayer, Naperville, IL; Joe McBrayer, Chicago, IL; her grandchildren: William, Mollie, Augie, Maggie, Camden, Leo, and Betsy; her siblings: Ken (Viv) Hodgson, Marlene (Tom) Hill, and Barb (Al) Krema. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Mary Hodgson.

Carol was born on October 8, 1949 in Chicago, IL and raised in Calumet City, IL. She and David were married in 1969 and raised their five kids in Calumet City before retirement in St. John, IN. She was active at Our Lady of Knock Church in whatever capacity was needed of her. She could always be counted on to bring the most delicious desserts to gatherings and to help clean when it was over. She loved spending time watching her kids and grandkids participate in sports and other activities. She will be remembered as a loving and patient wife, a forgiving mother, and a generous grandmother.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Considering COVID concerns, the family requests that visitors wear masks and not linger at the visitation. The funeral will be for family only at Our Lady of Knock Church on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carol's name to Phil's Friends at philsfriends.org. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers who treated her with such compassion and dignity through her battle with cancer the last two years.

www.kishfuneralhome.com