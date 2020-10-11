Carsten R. Falkenberg

CROWN POINT, IN - Carsten R. Falkenberg, age 70 of Crown Point, passed to eternal life through the grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following a one-year battle with brain cancer.

He is survived by his loving and beloved wife of 33 years Georgia L. Falkenberg. He was the loving and devoted father of Eric C. (Nicole) Falkenberg, Adam C. (Brandy) Falkenberg and their son Mason Falkenberg, Nathan C. (Deonna) Falkenberg, Mark D. Russell and his children Claire and Gabriel Russell, and Peter A. (Laura) Russell and their son Edmund Russell. He is also survived by his brother Stephen Falkenberg and his daughter Wendy Falkenberg. He is preceded in death by his nephew Kurt Falkenberg.

Carsten graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1968 and Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and mathematics. He was a forensic toxicologist with Great Lakes Laboratory in Gary and Hobart; managed the gas chromatography division of Packard Instrument Co./Chrompack International in Downers Grove, IL; a Senior Environmental Scientist for Roy F. Weston Co. and Lockheed Martin under contracts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago. His final career was as a Certified Financial Planner with Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent Financial, specializing in estate planning and charitable gifting. Carsten and Georgia retired in 2013 to spend more time together and with their family.

Carsten was an active member in many ministries of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Crown Point, IN. He was committed to several charitable endeavors, particularly Pack Away Hunger, KINDLE, and the Lutheran Diaconal Association.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) at 11:00 a.m. with cremation following. Officiating services will be Pastors Stephen Henderson of Trinity and Frederick Niedner of Valparaiso University, assisted by Pastors Lothar Thoelke and Art Burkman. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make gifts in Carsten's memory may send them to KINDLE (Karpenko Institute for Nurturing and Developing Leadership Excellence for Directors of Christian Education), 8608 Poplar Bridge Curve, Bloomington, MN, 55437.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn. Please bring own mask and maintain social distance.

