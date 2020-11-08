Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Casey Nicole Kouladouros
1996 - 2020
BORN
1996
DIED
2020

Casey Nicole Kouladouros

May 10, 1996 - Nov. 2, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Casey. Casey Nicole Kouladouros, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 2, 2020, after a six month battle with a systemic infection that led to heart failure.

Casey was born on May 10, 1996 to parents, Kristie Chibicki-Frey and Christopher Kouladouros. She was a 2014 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, and studied off and on at Purdue University in hopes of fulfilling her lifelong dream of working in Veterinary Medicine. She will forever be remembered by her parents, Kristie and Christopher; step-father, Michael Frey; brother, Caden and sister, Chloe; loving grandmothers: Carolyn Chibicki, Victoria Kouladouros, Carol Frey, and Mary Alice Smith; grandfather Robert Frey; uncles: Ronald (Lianne Grenchik-Fritz) Chibicki, Gary (Janet) Chibicki, Robert (Chris) Thebault, Matthew (Amy) Frey, and Mark Smith; aunts: Anastasia Przybyla, Barbara (Bob) McGee, Terryl Thebault, Melissa (Sean) Granger, and Anne Marie (Christopher) Corcoran.

Casey was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and niece. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No longer in our arms, but forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Casey's life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Funeral services Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. (Face masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and in church).

"I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature, beauty, and astounding light. And now I feel like finally I can BREATHE!"


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nov
10
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave, Hammond, IN 46327
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Casimir Church
4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.