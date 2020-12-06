Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine Cecilia "Kitty" Martin

Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin

HOMEWOOD, IL - Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin, age 91, of Homewood, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Mary M. Hall, and her niece, Emily H. (David) Wycoff of Roanoke, VA. Preceded in death by parents, Julia M. Cooper and Cecil P. Martin; brother, Julian F. Martin; sister, Ann L. Martin; brother-in-law, Ernest W. Hall; and nephew, William E. Hall. Kitty was well respected in her various positions through the years, the most recent as a legal secretary for the federal government.

A graveside service will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
Calumet Park Cemetery
, Merrillville, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.