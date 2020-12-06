Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin

HOMEWOOD, IL - Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin, age 91, of Homewood, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Mary M. Hall, and her niece, Emily H. (David) Wycoff of Roanoke, VA. Preceded in death by parents, Julia M. Cooper and Cecil P. Martin; brother, Julian F. Martin; sister, Ann L. Martin; brother-in-law, Ernest W. Hall; and nephew, William E. Hall. Kitty was well respected in her various positions through the years, the most recent as a legal secretary for the federal government.

A graveside service will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.