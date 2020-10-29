Menu
Charlene Macaluso

CROWN POINT, IN - Charlene Macaluso, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Crown Point Christian Village.

Charlene is survived by her sister, Josephine "Jo" (Jack) Powell; brother-in-law, Frank Nuzzo, Jr.; special nieces: Cindy and Kim; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Carmella Macaluso; and sister, Angie Nuzzo.

Charlene was a former member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Merrillville, and current member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, IN.

Cremation with Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date with inurnment at Mount Mercy Cemetery in Gary, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Charlene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



Published by The Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
