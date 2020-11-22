Charles Doxey

March 21, 1936 - November 18, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles Doxey, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born March 21, 1936 in Freeport, IL to Willard C. and Tena (Broge) Doxey, graduated from Freeport High School and remained a proud Pretzel throughout his life. Charles served in the United States Air Force Reserves, and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan College, where he met his future wife, Diana Davis. His career as a dedicated CPA brought him the opportunity to live in many cities in the Midwest, and run his own business in Crown Point for 30 years, working until October of 2020. In college, Charles was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and spent his summers working for the railroad. He was involved in the Rotary Club in Valparaiso, and enjoyed playing bridge, working puzzles, golfing, and gardening with his wife. As a lifelong loyal Cubs fan, Charles attended games and spring training as often as he was able, and deemed their World Series Championship in 2016 as a highlight of his life. His adventurous palate introduced him and his children to the flavors of the world before it was common. As a family, they enjoyed vacationing in Hilton Head and Door County. Charles will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whose memory will not be forgotten.

He is survived by his children: Letitia (Gregory) Painter of MN, Charles C. Doxey of MN, Liane Doxey of Valparaiso; his AFS daughter, Deborah McDonald Godwin of Australia and her children, Natasha and Rebecca; his grandchildren: Benjamin, Emily, and Katharine Painter, and Charles E. Doxey. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of over 60 years, Diana Doxey.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, the family will plan his final trip to rejoin his parents at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport, IL. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.