Charles Edward Hahn

March 27, 1936 - Nov. 7, 2020

CHESTERTON/lVALPARAISO, IN - Charles Edward Hahn finished his 84-year journey to Heaven on November 7, 2020 after passing away at Northwest Health in Chesterton, after contracting Covid-19 twelve days earlier. Chuck was born on March 27, 1936 in Michigan City, IN to Charles "Sally" and Mabel (Overholt) Hahn, who preceded him in death.

Chuck married the true love of his life, Emily (Swistek), in Michigan City on August 1, 1959, after meeting her at a local root-beer stand where he became a regular customer and her biggest tipper. Emily survives in Chesterton, along with their two sons, Jim (Beth) Hahn of Los Angeles, and Jeff (Carol) Hahn of Chesterton.

Plus "Grandpa Chuck" leaves behind four loving granddaughters: Sofie Hahn of Los Angeles, Ashley (Michael Bartel) Hall of Chicago, Raine (Ryan) Kouba of Mokena, IL, and Kelcey (Matt) Puszkiewicz of Little Rock, AR. "Great Grandpa Chuck" also had four great grandsons: Sebastian and Clifford Kouba, and Atticus and Hunter Puszkiewicz.

Chuck is also survived by his wonderful sister, Sally (late Gilbert) Stinchcomb of Michigan City, sister-in-law, Marcia (late Bill) Hahn of Colorado Springs, CO, sister-in-law, Patricia (Bruce) Frankinburger of LaPorte, brother-in-law, Stanley (late Nancy) Swistek of FL, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, close neighbors, poker buddies and other good friends. He was also very close to Emily's parents, John & Irene Swistek, who preceded him in death.

Chuck graduated from MC Elston High School in 1954, served two stints in the US Army from 1959 to 1961, and spent most of his working years in the banking and finance industry, mostly with Heights Finance Corporation, as well as with various banks in Michigan City and Kokomo, IN. He was also a very successful coach and role model for the CYO boys high school basketball team at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Michigan City for several years. After his retirement, he spent lots of his time in the summers on the golf courses at Valparaiso Country Club and Sand Creek Country Club, and part of his winters in Aruba for several years. Chuck and Emily have been living at Residences at Coffee Creek for the last few years in an assisted living apartment, and the Hahn family would like to thank the administration and staff at RCC for their kindness and attentiveness to both Chuck and Emily.

Chuck and Emily have been parishioners at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso for the last 25 years, and the family plans to have a Memorial Mass and a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Let's remember Chuck as the quiet, kind, handsome and generous gentleman that he was throughout his life, a role model day in and day out.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Contributions be made to the Porter County Community Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.