Charles "Chuck" F. Moya

MUNSTER, IN - Charles "Chuck" F. Moya age 90 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020. Chuck was born on January 20, 1930 in Coffeyville, KS; the son of Joseph and Sarah (Ruiz) Moya. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War, serving as a specialist in Tactical Air Control for the United States Marine Corps. After serving his country, Chuck graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he worked at Firestone Tire and later Simmons until they closed their Munster factory in the mid-70s. He subsequently worked at multiple rail car companies as a quality control manager, until retiring at age 65. While working his day job, he concurrently started his own accounting and income tax services firm, building a business that lasted 40 years. After "retiring" in 1995, he also started his own rail car inspection business and continued operating both of his businesses well into his 80s.

On November 24, 1955 he married Evelyn E. Kraker. Chuck and Ev were married for 64 years. He is survived by his bride, Evelyn and their three children: Beth (Clint) Staggs, David (Debra Delise) Moya, Dean (Madeleine) Moya, seven grandchildren: Lauren Staggs Cappellari, Dena Staggs, Candace Moya, Natalie Moya, Tyler Moya, Gregory Moya, Raquel Moya, one great grandchild: Jackson Cappellari, his sister Isabel Miranda and brother Jess Moya. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sarah Moya, his sisters Trena Lemos and Angie Tipton, along with brothers Joseph Moya and Robert Moya.

His interests included tennis, golf, skiing, travel and caring for his yard and garden. He also loved to celebrate his Mexican heritage with music, dancing and homemade tamales often surrounded by his "cacahuates". He was a member of St. Thomas More Church and a past member of American Legion Allied Post 369 and the Izaac Walton League. Above all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 23, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 East Morthland Drive, Valparaiso, IN. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Munster, IN and The Wounded Warrior Project, Jacksonville, FL. www.burnkish.com