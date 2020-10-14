Charles Horsley

LOWELL, IN - Charles Horsley 92, of Lowell, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He is survived by children: Linda Horsley, Gerald (Janice) Horsley, Janice (Scott) Wedding, Gary (Trudy) Corning, Lisa Justice, Kerry Justice; grandchildren: Charles (Mary) Horsley III, Justin (Gloria) Horsley, Derek Horsley, Jamey (Michelle) Horsley, Lauren (Matthew) Jansma, Garrett (Paige) Corning, Robert (Vanessa Herrera) Corning, Kellyn and Kerry Justice, Adrienne (John) Petray, Grant (Natalie) Wedding, Erin, Shannon, Branden and Rileigh Wedding; great grandchildren: Kaylie, Alissa, Gianlucca, Ethan, Chloe, Nathaniel, Violette, Vivienne, Theodore, Ruby; brother, Harold (Rosstine) Horsley, sister in law, Doodle Horsley. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Miller Horsley; second wife, Grace Corning-Horsley; sons: Bobby and Charles Horsley II; granddaughter, Mackenzie Grace Wedding; siblings: Susie (Bob) Jones, Eathlene (Charles) Jones, Jessie and Jimmy Horsley.

Charles retired from Lever Brothers after 40 yrs, was a member of First United Methodist Church and Moose Lodge in Lowell, an avid fisherman and dancer. Charlie never knew a stranger, always had a smile and loved everyone he met. Visitation, Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Service, Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at his church, 520 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community.