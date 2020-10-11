Charles "Mike" Mikovetz

1931-2020

CROWN POINT / FORMERLY OF GRIFFITH, IN - Charles "Mike" Mikovetz of Crown Point, formerly of Griffith, passed away October 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene (Keen) and children: Mitzi Sawalski, Marla (Jim) Metros, Mike (Audrey) Mikovetz, Mindy Miller; grandchildren: Jason Pierce, Angie Moore, Makenzie (Jerry Jackson) Miller, David Miller, Michael Mikovetz, Nicolas Sawalski; great grandchildren: Emma, Elijah, and Weston; sisters-in-law: Eva Johnson and Donna (Ken) Baker; brother-in-law Leo (late Cindy ) Keen; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by his parents Emil and Mary Mikovetz; sisters: Emily (John) Mock and Margaret (Vernon "Bud") Swets; sister-in-law, Ann (late Virgil) Sarbon and brother-in-law, Howard Keen.

Mike graduated from Griffith High School 1951 and was drafted into the Army in 1952. During basic training, he won a middleweight boxing championship of the 5th Army Battalion. He was shipped overseas and involved in the Korean Conflict, where he received awards for combat patrols and was a Purple Heart recipient. Mike retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service, as well as owned Elaine Powers Figure Salons along with his wife Irene, in Highland and Merrillville. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9982 and American Legion Post 66 of Griffith. Mike was a member of St. Mary's Church of Griffith and Crown Point. He enjoyed playing golf with the American Legion Seniors golf league in Griffith and bowling with the Griffith bowling league.

Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020, Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Visitation from 11:00 until time of services. All services held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For more info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com