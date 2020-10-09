Charlie Lee Person, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO - Charlie Lee Person, Sr., age 72 of East Chicago passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by two daughters, LuVonnie Person and Lakeshia Person; one sister, Helen (Steven) Lemon; special devoted friend, Crystal Neal; many grandchildren, one great grandchild and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 11am at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 Antioch Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Person was retired from Arcelor Mittal after 39 years of employment. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Person family during their time of loss.