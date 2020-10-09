Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlie Lee Person Sr.

Charlie Lee Person, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO - Charlie Lee Person, Sr., age 72 of East Chicago passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by two daughters, LuVonnie Person and Lakeshia Person; one sister, Helen (Steven) Lemon; special devoted friend, Crystal Neal; many grandchildren, one great grandchild and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 11am at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 Antioch Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Person was retired from Arcelor Mittal after 39 years of employment. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Person family during their time of loss.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.