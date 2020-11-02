Charlyn Moore

HOBART, IN - Charlyn Moore a lifelong Hobart resident passed away October 30, 2020. Charlyn was born October 3, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles D. and Bernice (Kostbade) Moore. Charlyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobart, where she was active in both the church and the church choir. She was a long time Avon representative, a Real Estate agent for Ittel Realty in Hobart and a teacher. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1959, Bethel College in 1968 with a degree in Liberal Arts and Indiana University with a Master's degree in Education. In her later years she found a love of travel with close friends; she especially loved travel to the North Woods with her cousins.

She is survived by her cousins: Victoria Small, Robert (Lynn) Kostbade, Gary (Chris) Kostbade and Louie Hayslip. She will be missed by many friends especially Jan Vonderhaar and Nola Schultz.

Visitation will be Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will be Celebrated at 1:00 p.m. by Pastor Leah Peksenak at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.