Cheryl Lynn Walker (nee Hardy)

HAMMOND, IN - Cheryl Lynn Walker (nee Hardy), age 40, passed away October 26, 2020 due to cancer. She was born June 11, 1980 in Hammond, IN to Phyllis and Vright Hardy.

Cheryl loved to love on people. She rarely sat still, always working to improve herself and the lives of others, as evidenced by her many accolades during her career as a registered nurse. Cheryl was the true definition of selfless. Cheryl was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as nana.

Cheryl is survived by her parents, Phyllis Mitchell and Vright Hardy, her high school sweetheart and husband, Kyrann Walker, Sr. She is the loving and devoted mother of Kyrann Walker, Jr., Kiyah Walker, Kendall Walker and Kaylee Walker. She is the adored nana of Kaleb Walker. Cherished sister of Qiana Hardy, Alexander Rogers III, and Heather Hardy-Williams. Lifelong friend to Shakina Muhammad-Watson and Tiffany Mosley-Shelton. She will be missed by her grandmother; aunts; uncles; nephews; nieces and cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us to celebrate her life Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 5 PM for a balloon release. Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46327