Christopher French, born February 28, 1968 in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Chris was a 1986 graduate of River Forest High School. He was formerly an HVAC installer with Builders Supply in Crestwood, IL and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union No. 73. When Chris was healthy, he enjoyed playing outdoor sports with his friends, loved attending baseball games, and hopelessly rooted for the New York Jets to make it to the Super Bowl. He will be missed by the many friends and family who loved him and knew him well.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Watts (Gil); his sisters: Sheila Graver (Brian), Marija Robinson (Ian), Amanda Bridges (Ben) and Greta French; and his brothers: Tim French (Joni) and Lanny Clifford (Anzhela). He is also survived by his nieces: Ariel Taylor (Zach), their children, Taylor, Sophie, and Westlyn, Mimi Offutt (Brad), Savannah Sharp, Traceey Manfred, and Sasha Clifford; and his nephews: Daniel King (Christina), Blake Rankin, and Jacob Robinson.

Chris also leaves behind his lifelong friend Timothy Kemp and his cat Squeaker.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Landon French. Private memorial services were held by his immediate family.

