Christopher French
1968 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1968
DIED
October 14, 2020

Christopher French

HOBART, IN -

Christopher French, born February 28, 1968 in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Chris was a 1986 graduate of River Forest High School. He was formerly an HVAC installer with Builders Supply in Crestwood, IL and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union No. 73. When Chris was healthy, he enjoyed playing outdoor sports with his friends, loved attending baseball games, and hopelessly rooted for the New York Jets to make it to the Super Bowl. He will be missed by the many friends and family who loved him and knew him well.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Watts (Gil); his sisters: Sheila Graver (Brian), Marija Robinson (Ian), Amanda Bridges (Ben) and Greta French; and his brothers: Tim French (Joni) and Lanny Clifford (Anzhela). He is also survived by his nieces: Ariel Taylor (Zach), their children, Taylor, Sophie, and Westlyn, Mimi Offutt (Brad), Savannah Sharp, Traceey Manfred, and Sasha Clifford; and his nephews: Daniel King (Christina), Blake Rankin, and Jacob Robinson.

Chris also leaves behind his lifelong friend Timothy Kemp and his cat Squeaker.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Landon French. Private memorial services were held by his immediate family.

Arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOMES, www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sheila French-Graver
Sister
October 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joelle Grasham
Classmate
October 16, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Chris’s passing. I have many good memories of him in high school. When I think of him, I always remember how much we laughed! - he was sooo funny!! My sincerest condolences to his family. He will be greatly missed. Tiffany (Davis) Pena
Tiffany (Davis) Pena
Classmate
October 16, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Chris. Prayer said for you during this difficult time.
patti burton
Neighbor
October 16, 2020