Christopher James Babbitt Sr.

GRIFFITH - Christopher James Babbitt Sr. age 62 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 after a battle with Covid.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 42 years Louise (Maskovich); children: Christopher (Nicole) Babbitt Jr, Ashley (Eric) Sims; grandchildren: Morgan, Addison and Chase; mother, Mary Babbitt; siblings: Michael (Jan) Babbitt, Janee Babbitt and Nancy (late Jeff) Batliner, several nieces and nephews; and also by his four legged companion, Gracie Girl. Christopher is preceded in death by his father, James Babbitt.

Chris lived life to the fullest; he was the best host and life of the party. A favorite hobby of Chris' was perch fishing with his son-in-law Eric. Chris loved winter and the snow. "The colder the weather, the better" was his favorite saying. He loved spending time on the beaches of Florida with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed Labor Day weekends with family at their property in Plymouth, Indiana. One of Chris' greatest joys was coaching baseball for his son Chris' Little League teams.

Chris was a graduate of Morton High School. He earned an associate degree in Professional Supervision from Purdue Calumet (Northwest). Chris spent 44 years at ArcelorMittal Steel. He started as a laborer and worked his way up to the Blast Furnace Operations Coordinator. Chris will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Due to the COVID restrictions a celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a later date.

