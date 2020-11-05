Christopher P. Timmer

April 20, 1959 - Nov. 3, 2020

FOND DU LAC, WI - Christopher Paul Timmer 61, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Chris was born in Cincinnati, OH to Julia Barth Timmer and William Robinson Timmer. In 1968 Chris moved to Watertown as a resident of Bethesda Lutheran Home main campus. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Julie, in 1995 and his father, Bill, in 2005. In 2014, with the closing of the Bethesda intermediate care facility in Watertown, Chris moved to Fond du Lac into a Bethesda community based group home.

Chris is survived by his older brothers: William R. Timmer Jr. (Bonnie) of Highland, IN and John Barth Timmer (Diane) of Oshkosh, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers to Chris throughout his life and the caring nurses and staff of St. Agnes.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. David Groth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church persiding. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Chris.

"There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother."

- Astrid Alauda

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com