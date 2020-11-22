Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Coletta Ellen Walker

Coletta Ellen Walker (McKenna)

Dec. 28, 1945 - Nov. 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, FL - Coletta Ellen Walker (McKenna), 74, born in Gary, IN on December 28, 1945, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home in San Antonio, FL. She was the daughter of the late Mardell McKenna. Coletta was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and retired from the Lee County Library System in Florida. She enjoyed cooking; she loved her grandchildren and supporting them in basketball. Coletta married Dion R. Walker on November 26, 1963, in Crown Point, IN. She deeply loved her husband Dion and would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on November 26th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mardell McKenna, on December 2, 1990 and her cousin, Carla Haley (Marquette) on March 31, 2015.

Survivors include her husband, Dion R. Walker, her three children: Lynn (Dan) Barron of Fort Myers, FL, Robert (Jennifer) Walker of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Darla (Gary) Asher of San Antonio, Fl, and; six grandsons and two granddaughters, and her cat, Suzy Q. Coletta raised her family in Park Place subdivision in Hebron, IN; where she was a friend to many and another mom to all of her kids' friends. Per Coletta's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service; instead, she will be cremated; her immediate family will have a private celebration of her life next spring.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our sincere sympathy to each person grieving this beautiful person, Coletta. She was a joy to be with.
Terry and Sylvia Rhine
November 22, 2020