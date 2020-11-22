Coletta Ellen Walker (McKenna)

Dec. 28, 1945 - Nov. 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, FL - Coletta Ellen Walker (McKenna), 74, born in Gary, IN on December 28, 1945, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home in San Antonio, FL. She was the daughter of the late Mardell McKenna. Coletta was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and retired from the Lee County Library System in Florida. She enjoyed cooking; she loved her grandchildren and supporting them in basketball. Coletta married Dion R. Walker on November 26, 1963, in Crown Point, IN. She deeply loved her husband Dion and would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on November 26th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mardell McKenna, on December 2, 1990 and her cousin, Carla Haley (Marquette) on March 31, 2015.

Survivors include her husband, Dion R. Walker, her three children: Lynn (Dan) Barron of Fort Myers, FL, Robert (Jennifer) Walker of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Darla (Gary) Asher of San Antonio, Fl, and; six grandsons and two granddaughters, and her cat, Suzy Q. Coletta raised her family in Park Place subdivision in Hebron, IN; where she was a friend to many and another mom to all of her kids' friends. Per Coletta's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service; instead, she will be cremated; her immediate family will have a private celebration of her life next spring.