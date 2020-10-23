Connie Urbina

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Connie Urbina, 90, of East Chicago, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Lottie (Fred) Dozier, Alice Gomez, Rosemary Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Diann (Eugene) Urbina, Patricia (Efrain) Chavez, Jesse (Maria) Garcia, Dolores Garcia; and dear friend: Ruben Ruiz; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and beloved siblings: Joe (Clementine) Blanco, Robert (Jean) Blanco, Armando (Carmen) Blanco, Mary (Emeterio) Jimenez, Rose (Felix) Vasquez, Frances (Alberto) Minjarez, Lupe Blanco; and numerous additional loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Tony; parents: Eleuterio and Hilaria; children: Albert, Gloria, Margaret, Ernie; siblings: David, Linda, Richardo; grandsons: Matthew, Miguel; uncle: Rosendo; and nephew: Anthony.

A PRIVATE FAMILY VISITATION will be Saturday, October, 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.