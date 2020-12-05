Constance A. St. Jacques "Connie"

Sept. 20, 1948 - Dec. 3, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Constance A. "Connie" St. Jacques, 72 of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born September 20, 1948 in Roseland, IL to Joseph and Mary (Floryanski) Hajda. Connie worked for Centier Bank for many years and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her plants. Connie loved her pets, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

On October 1, 1966 in Chicago, IL, Connie married Dennis St. Jacques who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Kurt Cusanovich) St. Jacques and Dawn (Robert) Steele; grandchildren, Brandon and Baylee Steele; and her brother, Mitchell Hajda. Connie was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Hajda.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday December 11, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 356 W. 700 N. Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.