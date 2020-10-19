Craig L. Homan

VALPARAISO, IN - Craig L. Homan, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938 in Chicago to Clarence Wesley Homan and Lila Mae (Haas) Homan. Craig graduated from Valparaiso High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He made his career as a Painter Foreman with EJ&E Railroad in Gary before his retirement. Craig attended Liberty Bible Church and enjoyed tinkering in the garage, woodworking, and bowling. He will be remembered as a loving grandfather, with a good sense of humor and a gentle nature. Craig will be dearly missed.

On November 14, 1965 in LaPorte, he married Barbara McVay, who survives, along with their daughters: Beth Homan of Gary, Lori (Steve) Kinney of Michigan City; grandchildren: Alicia, Bryton, Blake, Ethan, Gabriel; great grandchildren: Abria, Ryker; and sister, Barbara Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Lila Mae Homan; and brothers: Bill, Kenny, Clarence, Jr., and Dale.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory.