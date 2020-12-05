Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Sobczak

Cynthia Sobczak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cynthia Sobczak, age 80, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by husband of 57 years: John R.; daughter: Justine (Jim) Hopp; son: Chris (Susan) Sobczak; and two grandchildren: Christopher and Jessica Sobczak.

Cynthia was a member of Blessed Sacrament Rosary Sodality. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1959 and retired from Lake County Prosecutors Office. Cynthia enjoyed bowling, gardening, and ceramics. For every holiday, she was dressed and decorated her house for that holiday. Most of all she enjoyed being with her whole family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point) with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home and church.

Please bring your own and maintain social distance. Only 25 people at a time allowed in the funeral home for the visitation, which will be directed by funeral home staff.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Dec
7
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My condolences to John and the family. I will always remember Cynthia as a true fashion plate walking the runway at the Blessed Sacrament style shows. Now she will be doing it on the eternal runway. May she rest in peace.
Mary C Kopil
December 5, 2020
John. How well I remember Cindy. She had the greatest sense of humor. I remember the days we both worked at the Palace theatre. I will pray for her soul and for your. God be with you. .
John R Boguslawski
December 5, 2020