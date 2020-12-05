Cynthia Sobczak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cynthia Sobczak, age 80, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by husband of 57 years: John R.; daughter: Justine (Jim) Hopp; son: Chris (Susan) Sobczak; and two grandchildren: Christopher and Jessica Sobczak.

Cynthia was a member of Blessed Sacrament Rosary Sodality. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1959 and retired from Lake County Prosecutors Office. Cynthia enjoyed bowling, gardening, and ceramics. For every holiday, she was dressed and decorated her house for that holiday. Most of all she enjoyed being with her whole family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point) with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home and church.

Please bring your own and maintain social distance. Only 25 people at a time allowed in the funeral home for the visitation, which will be directed by funeral home staff.

