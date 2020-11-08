Dale L. Schurg

Dec. 23, 1931 - Nov. 5, 2020

KOUTS, IN - Dale L. Schurg, age 88, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Kouts and formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Dale was born on December 23, 1931 in Gary, IN to the late Henry W. and Marion (nee Chambers) Schurg. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred (late Mary Lou) Schurg.

On November 13, 1954, he married the love of his life, Agnes Schurg (nee Oresik). She preceded him in death on October 13, 2002.

Dale is survived by his loving and devoted children: two daughters: Susan Schurg and Kathy (Don) Nims; son, Bobby Schurg; eight grandchildren: Lori (Luke) Marcotte, Jon Nims, Dallas (Amber) Schurg, Dustin (Hilda) Schurg, Denton (Tabitha) Schurg, Darden (Lexy) Schurg, Daylan Schurg, and Elyse Schurg; seven great-grandchildren: Elsa, Crescent, Max, Aldo, and Enzo Marcotte, Ida and Charlotte Schurg, and soon to be born Robert Schurg and Esme Schurg; cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Dale worked at EJ&E Railroad for 36 years as a signalman. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of Gary Edison High School, Class of 1949. Dale faithfully attended St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Dale loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and vacationing and fishing with his wife and family during the summer in Hart, MI. Dale loved attending all the wrestling matches of the "5 Schurg Brothers".

Dale was a very kind and generous person and will be deeply missed by his family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 PM. A Rosary will be said at 2:30 PM with Parastas following at 3:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be take place at Pruzin Brothers Chapel on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michal Bucko officiating. At rest next to his beloved wife, "Toots", at Calumet Park Cemetery. May his memory be eternal.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.