Dale "Rick" Wignall

CHESTERTON, IN - Dale "Rick" Wignall, beloved Husband of Rosemary, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, passed away on November 6, 2020. Visitation will be held at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern, Hammond, IN on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Vicar Dale Zylstra officiating. Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of others, masks are to be worn and please practice social distancing. For further information please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.