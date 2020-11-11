Menu
Dale "Rick" Wignall

CHESTERTON, IN - Dale "Rick" Wignall, beloved Husband of Rosemary, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, passed away on November 6, 2020. Visitation will be held at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern, Hammond, IN on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Vicar Dale Zylstra officiating. Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of others, masks are to be worn and please practice social distancing. For further information please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, Indiana
Nov
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, Indiana
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
November 11, 2020