Daniel Michael Paucak

Oct. 28, 1969 - Nov. 18, 2020

Daniel Michael Paucak. To meet Dan, is to like him. To know Dan, is to love him. Dan was a proud member of the 1987 Highland Football Team, runner-up in the State Tournament. Dan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Purdue and successful career in medical device sales in spinal fusion surgeries. Most importantly, Dan loved his children Katalina and Valentino.

Dan is survived by parents, Jerry and Bernie Paucak; sister, Audrey (Eric) Fields; daughter, Katalina, and son, Valentino Paucak; nieces: Tasha and Maria Fields; cousins: Dr. Heather (Doug) and Penelope Wynn, Dr. Brooke (Gabriel) Gorman, Niki and Brian Hruskocy, Carla and Ken Churilla; uncles: George (Marilyn) Churilla, Ken Churilla, and Dr. Michael (Lisa) Hruskocy.

Upon his death, Dan donated his organs and tissues through Gift of Hope where many people have already received life-saving transplants.

Due to COVID-19, the Celebration of Life will be delayed. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial contribution in Dan's name can be sent to the "Dan Paucak Family Childrens' Continuing Education Fund" at the Centier Bank, 9701 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN 46322.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.hillsidefhcares.com