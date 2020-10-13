David Bailey

MERRILLVILLE, IN - David Bailey, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sarah Bailey; children: Connie (Chris) Kolasa, Gary (late Connie) Bailey, David (Mari) Bailey, Ron (Dawn) Nicewonder and Glen Nicewonder; special granddaughter, Angela Nicewonder; 13 grandchildren; sister, Paula Smith. David is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: German and Martha Bailey and siblings: Betty, Jim, Bill, Joe and Charlie.

David proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. He went on to retire from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of employment. David was a member of the American Legion Post 92 in North Judson as well as the Schererville Moose Lodge where he enjoyed working Bingo and playing poker. David was also an avid reader of Westerns.

He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Graveside Service will be take place on Wednesday, October14, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK CEMETERY (2305 W. 73rd. Ave., Merrillville, IN) with line up at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) at 11:45 a.m. For information call 219-736-5840. mycalumetpark.com