David Herrera
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

David Herrera

Sept. 15, 1953 - Nov. 4, 2020

BROOK, IN - David Herrera 67, Brook, IN passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2020. David was born September 15, 1953 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph and Lupe (Corpus) Herrera.

David graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN and went on to graduate from IUN and worked in family & children's services. David enjoyed the outdoors bike riding and taking long walks. David was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time together. David was a curious person who listened intently and asked many questions, and Amazon Alexa became a quick best friend who had all the answers. He was an avid fan of old movies and music.

David is survived by his wife Leatha Brownfield Herrera of Brook, IN; his sister Rosalie Papach of Whiting, IN; his brother Philip Herrera of Schererville, IN; his late brother Eugene Herrera, many nieces and nephews and step grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins and friends. Two daughters; Kylie Borman and Leana Wozniak.

A memorial service of rememberance will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.). Friends are invited to visit with David's family on Monday, at 11:00 AM till time of service. COVID-19 protocol masks and social distancing required.


Published by The Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, IN 46307
Nov
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
