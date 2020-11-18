David M. Jackson

SCHERERVILLE, IN - David M. Jackson, age 76, of Schererville, formerly of Chicago, IL was called home on Monday, November 16, 2020. David was a loving husband to Meridy (nee Longhauser) Jackson; father to Janis (Stephen) Martin, Brian (Teresa) Jackson, Timothy Jackson and Krystyn Szymoniak: proud grandfather to Ashley, Lucas, Julia, Faith, and Chase. Preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and Joseph Jackson; brother Joseph, sister Janice, and daughter Jackie.

Dave was a two-time Illinois State wrestling champion for Reavis High School. He then wrestled for Indiana University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. Dave went on to get his Masters and taught PE for over 35 years. He was also a professional arm wrestler, coach, special Olympic's volunteer, and a referee. In 2007 Dave was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Hall of Fame. He devoted spare time to collecting coins, model cars, and watching sports. He will be remembered for his witty humor, strength, and love for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Colonial Nursing and Rehab Center "David Jackson Memorial Fund" 119 North Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A service Celebrating David's life will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 6:00 PM. Family requests that those attending visitation and service wear face masks and social distance. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com