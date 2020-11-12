David "Dave" Ross Deardurff

Oct. 2, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2020

BURNS HARBOR, IN - David "Dave" Ross Deardurff, 85, of Burns Harbor, passed away quietly at home, surrounded by loving family and faithful children with fur, Buster and Cassie, on November 8, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1935 in the family home of his parents Donald and Audrey Deardurff in Morocco, IN. He graduated from Morocco High School '54. He attended Purdue University, W. Lafayette '54-'59. He served in the Army '59-'61 plus reserves and worked as an Operating Engineer for Dyer Construction for over 40 years. He was a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, Shrine, and Local 150 Operating Engineers.

Survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn (Maurer Zack) Deardurff; children: David L. Deardurff, Otterbein, IN, Dina (Michael) Wible, Michigan City, IN, and Ross (Mindy) Deardurff, Michigan City, IN; grandchildren: Michael (Kendra) Hodge, Brandon (Lucy) Hodge, Nickolas Hodge, Taylor, Riley, and Dylan Deardurff, Savannah Wible, and Joshua Deardurff; great grandchildren: Zachary, Lillian, Willow, Bailey, and baby Max Hodge (due December 2020); and brother Joseph (Diana) Deardurff, Collinsville OK. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Ted Deardurff, and sister Donna Deardurff; former wife Elizabeth Jane (Miller) Deardurff; grandchildren Zackary and Madison.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, Noon to 2:00 PM. Services to follow at 2:00 PM at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of NWI Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso IN; Alzheimer's Association, National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601, www.alz.org or Shriners' Hospitals, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/giving

