David Steven Rozmanich

MUNSTER, IN - David Steven Rozmanich, age 53 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 24, 2020. Left to cherish David's memory are his loving parents Mary Kay and Lou Rozmanich; Christine Rozmanich, precious children Ava and Steven; beloved Auntie Angie (late Bob) Cirrincione; numerous cousins and dear friends.

David was a 1985 graduate of Munster High School and a 1989 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Loyola University Chicago, where he achieved Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Sigma Nu honors. He received his Juris Doctor from the Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington and began his career as Assistant U.S. Attorney under Honorable Jon DeGuilio. He then worked for six years as District Director for Congressman Pete Visclosky, and then became Regional Director for IDEM under Governor Frank O'Bannon. He continued his career in government for 12 years as Senator Evan Bayh's Regional and then State Director. He was passionate about politics and a devoted public servant, involved in many federal, state, and local campaigns over the most recent years. His greatest joys were his two children Ava and Steven, whom he adored. David will be remembered for his intelligence, political acumen, his kind heart, his wit, and his loyal friendships. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be given to College Choice 529 for Ava and Steven's education, who will always remember the generosity of David's friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Mass Celebrating David's Life will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. David will be laid to rest directly after at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com