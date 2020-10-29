Menu
David Steven Rozmanich
DIED
October 24, 2020

David Steven Rozmanich

MUNSTER, IN - David Steven Rozmanich, age 53 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 24, 2020. Left to cherish David's memory are his loving parents Mary Kay and Lou Rozmanich; Christine Rozmanich, precious children Ava and Steven; beloved Auntie Angie (late Bob) Cirrincione; numerous cousins and dear friends.

David was a 1985 graduate of Munster High School and a 1989 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Loyola University Chicago, where he achieved Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Sigma Nu honors. He received his Juris Doctor from the Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington and began his career as Assistant U.S. Attorney under Honorable Jon DeGuilio. He then worked for six years as District Director for Congressman Pete Visclosky, and then became Regional Director for IDEM under Governor Frank O'Bannon. He continued his career in government for 12 years as Senator Evan Bayh's Regional and then State Director. He was passionate about politics and a devoted public servant, involved in many federal, state, and local campaigns over the most recent years. His greatest joys were his two children Ava and Steven, whom he adored. David will be remembered for his intelligence, political acumen, his kind heart, his wit, and his loyal friendships. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be given to College Choice 529 for Ava and Steven's education, who will always remember the generosity of David's friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Mass Celebrating David's Life will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. David will be laid to rest directly after at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375
Oct
31
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My sincerest sympathies to all as I understand the loss. David and my son, Brian, attended school in Munster together. Brian enjoyed time with David. Brian left us six years ago suddenly as the result of a heart attack. Praying memories give you comfort now and in the days ahead
Pam Pazera
October 29, 2020
We were saddened to hear of David's passing. We knew him for many years and watched his professional career. We also knew of the love he had for his family. May he rest in peace.
Michael and Joanne Kovacich
October 29, 2020
Mary Kay - Sorry to read about your loss.
Kenneth V. Denby Jr.
October 29, 2020
I was soo sad to hear of David's passing. We were colleagues with Senator Bayhs office. I alwyas enjoyed his wit and humor and our long in-depth political conversations. Rest in peace my friend.My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Brian Goffinet
Friend
October 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend and coworker. I love you and will miss you. +Memory Eternal
Julie Narancich
Friend
October 26, 2020