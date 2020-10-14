David Zander

LOWELL, IN - David Zander 71, of Lowell, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.

He is survived by his children: Lori (Patrick Hagerty) Zander, Dan Zander, Ben (Sheri) Zander; their mother, Pamela Zander; grandchildren: Jillian, Keegan, Gavin, Cody, Lane and Luke; siblings, Paul (Cathy) Zander, Karen (Paul) Kirchenstien, Sandy (Carlton) Ebert, Donna (Gene) Seegers, Doug Zander. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Madeline Zander; daughter, Tami Zander; daughter in law, Jennifer Zander; sister, Patricia Beckman. Dave was a loving father, Vietnam Army veteran and Commander of VFW Post #6841 for many years.

Visitation, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Burial will take place in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Veterans' Home, 3851 N. River Rd. W. Lafayette, IN 47906. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gatherings adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED