Deanne J. Kutka

St. JOHN, IN - Deanne J. Kutka, age 73, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Alan, Joseph (Karley), and Paul Kutka; grandchildren: Benjamin, Nicholas, and Jewelle; sisters: Judy (Phil) Bodinet and Delores (late Tony) Sacco; brother, Michael (Maryann) Lett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin and son Brandon (Julie).

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00 (noon) until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

Dee volunteered at The Shrine of Christ's Passion and enjoyed playing bingo. She also worked at Indiana Beach while enjoying her time in her camper.