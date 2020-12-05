Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deanne J. Kutka
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020

Deanne J. Kutka

St. JOHN, IN - Deanne J. Kutka, age 73, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Alan, Joseph (Karley), and Paul Kutka; grandchildren: Benjamin, Nicholas, and Jewelle; sisters: Judy (Phil) Bodinet and Delores (late Tony) Sacco; brother, Michael (Maryann) Lett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin and son Brandon (Julie).

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00 (noon) until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

Dee volunteered at The Shrine of Christ's Passion and enjoyed playing bingo. She also worked at Indiana Beach while enjoying her time in her camper. www.fagenmiller.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fagen Miller Funeral Homes - St. John
8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana 46373
Dec
6
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Fagen Miller Funeral Homes - St. John
8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana 46373
Funeral services provided by:
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.