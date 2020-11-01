Debra "Debbie" M. Marchand

VALPARAISO, IN -

Debbie, age 66, of Valparaiso, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1954 in Parma, OH to Mary and Dwight Shields. She was the oldest of three sisters.

She received her RN degree from St. Alexis Hospital in Cleveland. She then worked for four years in the medical intensive care unit at The Cleveland Clinic. The following three years she spent at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, working in the cardiac catheterization lab. While at Emory, she formed part of the team which performed the first coronary angioplasty in the USA and were one of the founding pioneers of coronary intervention procedures. During the last two years of her nursing professional career, she helped establish the cardiac research program at the Arizona Health Institute. 39 years ago, when Debbie moved to Valparaiso, she transitioned to being a full-time homemaker.

Debbie attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was a loving and giving wife, mother and friend to many. She loved nature and she fed and cared for a multitude of animals, including some of her favorite dogs. She enjoyed taking long walks and loved to travel as well. She was a gourmet cook and a connoisseur of Cabs from Napa and red Sangria from Spain.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Hector J. Marchand; two daughters: Racheal and spouse, Melissa; two sons: Dr. Hector J. Marchand Jr., Jeremy and their spouses; four grandchildren: Hector E., Mauricio, Makai and Josefina; three sisters: Sandra, Pamela, Adrina; one sister in law and two brothers in law; two aunts; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents and sister in law, Maria Amalia.

Debbie was beloved by all who knew her for her love, warmth, sweetness, tenderness, beauty, kindness, and the value she placed on relationships with friends and family. During the final three years while living under the shadows of her cancer, Debbie was helped, inspired and accompanied by the presence of her close friends, who she loved and cherished deeply. And for their unselfish dedication, Debbie will always be eternally grateful to all of them.

If desired, contributions in her memory can be made to Lakeshore Paws or any animal shelter of your preference.

In respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later safe date.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.