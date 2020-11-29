Debra Marchand

VALPARAISO, IN - Debra Marchand, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away in her home state of Ohio on October 26, 2020, surrounded by her children and sisters. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Dwight and Mary Shields, and her four legged children that she loved very much.

As a strong, stoic fighter who loved life, Debbie gave her last medical battle every ounce of effort she could muster. Unfortunately, her life was cut short by people that medically failed her.

Debbie lived life with a loving heart, generous nature, and gentle soul. She loved watching The Hallmark Channel, and her favorite TV shows: Grace and Frankie, The Big Bang Theory, The Good Wife, Scandal, Yellowstone, and Virgin River. Debbie had an affinity for yellow roses, Cabernet from Napa Valley, cooking, country music, and cruises. She enjoyed trying new restaurants so she wouldn't have to cook, and Dairy Queen, where all four of her children once worked. Debbie adored the inspirational messages of Pastor Joel Osteen, feeding the birds, critters, and stray animals that made their way through her yard, and replacing her children with dogs.

Her whimsical and playful personality endeared Debbie to her family and friends. She would often go to the movies and talk throughout the film, call people while driving and hang up on them the moment she reached her destination, send email chains with the risk of spreading a computer virus, and stay up watching movies on overseas flights, leaving her exhausted upon arrival. You may have heard Debbie using one of her signature catch phrases: "I'm like fine wine baby, I get better with age", "I look good", "It's a great day", "Kisses", "Safe journey", and "God is good" , or received a kiss lip emoji from her in a text message. Debbie truly loved life and lived it to the fullest.

While Debbie made her career as a Registered Nurse for some time, her family was her proudest accomplishment. Above all, she absolutely loved being a mother, and selflessly put the needs of her children before her own. The holidays were Debbie's favorite time of the year, and she worked tirelessly to make them special for her family. Making a home for her family, spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren, and doting on her fur babies were highlights of Debbie's life. She had dreams of visiting Kohler Spa, and buying an RV to visit the national parks with her daughter, Melissa, and the animals when she got better. While Debbie's dreams were not able to come to fruition, her legacy will live on in the lives of the people she touched while she was here. She will be missed every day, and fondly remembered for making the world a better place.

Debra's children: Miss Melissa Marchand, Mrs. Racheal (Dr. Peter Rossi) Rossi, Dr. Jeremy (Dr. Emily Marchand) Marchand; grandchildren: Makai and Josephina Rossi; and sisters: Pamela Spagnoli, Sandra Novak, and Adrina Niederst cordially invite the community to celebrate the life of their mother, grandmother and sister, Debra Marchand, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Please remember to wear a mask. We kindly ask that no flowers are sent, as her favorite florist, Patrick Fabian, will be decorating per Debbie's liking. Instead, we encourage you to donate to the Melanoma Research Alliance: https://www.cancer.org/our-partners/melanoma-research-alliance.html.