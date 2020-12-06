Menu
Debra R. Czaja
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1954
DIED
December 3, 2020

Debra R. Czaja (nee Devine)

CRETE, IL - Debra R. Czaja (nee Devine), age 66, of Crete, IL, passed away suddenly Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of Kenneth Czaja. Loving mother of Julia (Michael) Dornseif and Ryan (Megan) Czaja. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Max and Nathan. Dear sister of Patricia Juarez, David Devine and the late Daniel Devine. Godmother of Alicia and proud aunt of several other nephews and nieces.

Debra was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Ron Kondziolka officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the South Suburban Humane Society. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com



Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Dec
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
GUEST BOOK
Deb was such a wonderful soul. Her smile was the warmest and she was a pleasure to be around. She will be leaving quite the void in our department and will be dearly missed by all. Rest in Heaven!
Rebecca Marquez
Coworker
December 6, 2020
Deb you will surely be missed by many. This just shows how many lives you touched with how sweet and caring of a woman you were. I was looking forward to sharing our children's lives together. Now you will be their guardian angle in heaven. You raised beautiful children inside and out. This shows what a wonderful mother you were and your legacy will carry on through them. God bless the family while they deal with your loss. Bless them in the coming years with helping hands from all who loved you. Love, peace and prayers. Joey, Laurie and Mike Handler
Laurie Handler
Family
December 5, 2020
I knew Debbie since the first grade. She was one of the kindest and warmhearted human beings I ever met. We grew up a block from each other, went to grammar school and high school together, and we were roommates when we first moved out of our homes. I am heartbroken; I always thought that we could reconnect next summer when I cam back to Illinois. Words can not express my deepest condolences to Patty and Kenny, and the entire family who loved her. Shattered.
Sharon Andrews Winter
Friend
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Will love and miss you always you were one in a million my friend always smiling
Dorothy Jackson
Friend
December 5, 2020
We are blessed that God gave us the pleasure of having you in our lives. Aunt Debbie your love and compassion are a gift I will continue to cherish. May you rest peacefully as you have reunited in His kingdom with so many others before you. Your loss is greater than words can express and I will love and miss you ❤
December 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Debbie was always kind and sweet. I am shocked at this loss!
Doris Nuding
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss - my sympathies are with Kenny and the entire family.
Doris Nuding
Friend
December 4, 2020
Debbie was the strongest and sweetest light with the warmest aura that was always loving and so welcoming. The strength of her light will help her loving family walk through this. The gift of a sweet soul to everyone who knew her.
Linda Tenebrini
Friend
December 4, 2020