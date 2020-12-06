Debra R. Czaja (nee Devine)

CRETE, IL - Debra R. Czaja (nee Devine), age 66, of Crete, IL, passed away suddenly Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of Kenneth Czaja. Loving mother of Julia (Michael) Dornseif and Ryan (Megan) Czaja. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Max and Nathan. Dear sister of Patricia Juarez, David Devine and the late Daniel Devine. Godmother of Alicia and proud aunt of several other nephews and nieces.

Debra was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Ron Kondziolka officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the South Suburban Humane Society.