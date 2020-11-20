Dejon Shemar Walker

Oct. 1, 1998 - Nov. 16, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Dejon Shemar Walker of Valparaiso, IN passed into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 at IU Health in Indianapolis.

Dejon was born on October 1, 1998 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Valparaiso, IN. Dejon was well-known and loved among his community, church family, schools, co-workers, the Valparaiso Police Department and anyone he encountered. Despite serious lifelong health challenges, Dejon always had a positive attitude, unwavering faith in God and radiated love and joy. Known for his huge smile, Dejon had a great sense of humor, was always making people laugh and was quite a joker. Dejon annually attended and became a peer counselor at Champ Camp, a camp for children and adolescents with tracheostomies and ventilators. After graduating from Valparaiso High School in 2018, Dejon was studying Criminal Justice at Ivy Tech. Dejon had a lifelong dream of being involved in police work and on September 13, 2017 was officially inducted into the Valparaiso Police Department as an honorary police officer.

While working at McDonalds, Dejon strived to share his happiness with co-workers and customers, unfailingly greeted with his beaming smile. Dejon was a devoted member of Fairhaven Baptist Church and loved sharing the message of God and inviting people to come to church with him. Riding the bus every Sunday since age 6, Dejon especially loved special events at church, his favorite being the helicopter candy drops.

Dejon was born to mother, Shanun Conley-Walker, surviving and Dilton Walker, Jr. who preceded him in death. Also surviving are grandmother, Marilyn Brown and siblings: Aaris Conley, Bria, Caira, Eliyah, Felesia, Govan, Hannah and Lance Walker. Dejon is also survived by infinite friends and positively impacted many people's lives in his time here on Earth. He will be fondly remembered through countless memories and forever greatly missed.

A memorial service for DEJON WALKER is being held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Fairhaven Baptist Church, located at 86 E. Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, IN 46304. Masks and social distancing required. The service will also be livestreamed for those not able to attend in person. http:/www.fhbc.meejon

Donations to the family to help with funeral costs are greatly appreciated. gf.me/u/y9du56