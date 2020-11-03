Delbert Delano Mundy

HOBART, IN - Delbert Delano Mundy, age 85, of Hobart, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020. He died peacefully with the love of his children, Sonja and Christian, surrounding him.

He was born in Patterson, IL on July 28, 1935 to the late Lowell and Rosalia (nee Meyers) Mundy. As a young man he learned to work hard and he served his country in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1959.

Delbert was an avid hunter, sports fan (Go Cubs!), and loved attending his kid's and grandkid's sporting events. He retired from Montgomery Ward after a lifetime career in management. Delbert is a great father, grandfather, and earlier this year became a great-grandad. He loved spending time with his grandkids and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Faith Mae Somerville. Delbert is survived by his daughter, Sonja of Hobart, IN; son Christian (Karisti) of Manchester, CT; grandchildren Justin (Sela), Jeremy (Kayci), Jayden and great grandson Chase of Hobart, IN; sister Pat Stacy of Colorado Spring, CO; former wife Donna Mundy of Hobart, IN; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

Visitation for Delbert will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. There will be a graveside service for Delbert on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.