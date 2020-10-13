Delores M. Kulp (nee Cline)

LAKE STATION, IN - Delores M. Kulp (nee Cline), age 86, of Lake Station passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1934 in Dow, IL to the late Chester and Mary Cline. Delores was a homemaker and dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She adored being with them during the holidays and never missed a family get together. She will always be remembered for her vibrant personality. Her family will miss all the things they did with her, whether it was spending the day at the Blue Chip Casino, feeding the ducks in the park, going to BINGO, or shopping for clothes.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Dennis) Eaton; granddaughters, Dawn Marie Jones, Michelle Ann Eaton, Amy Lynn Eaton; great granddaughter, Hannah Marie Vandermolen; brother, Marvin Cline; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Truman Cummings; second husband, Lawrence Kulp; sister, Marylou Miller; brothers, Delmer and Lyle Cline.

A funeral service for Delores will take place Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station with Rev. David Nykamp officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.