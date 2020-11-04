Deloris Maxine Spencer

LAKE STATION - Deloris Maxine Spencer age 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter: Marilyn (late Walter) Rubacha; grandchildren: Sandy (Walter) Bennett, Sherry (Scott) Martin, Mark Rubacha and Matt (Libby) Rubacha; six great grandchildren; brothers: Harold (late MaryAnn) Hildreth and Paul (late Alice) Hildreth; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husbands: Carter Jackson and John Spencer; son: Marvin (late Crystal) Jackson; siblings: Clarence (late Sue) Hildreth, Franklin (late Marcella) Hildreth, Esther (late Robert) Miller, Ruth (late Wilbur) Raines and Mary Helen (late Elbert) Frazee.

Maxine was born on July 1, 1924 in Portland, IN to the late Ernest and Letha Hildreth. She worked at Simmons Mattress Company in Munster, IN for over 15 years. Maxine was a longtime member of Southlake Church of the Nazarene in Crown Point, IN and she enjoyed bowling, embroidering and crocheting.

Maxine was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Matt Rubacha officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southlake Church of the Nazarene, 7355 E. 81st Avenue Crown Point, IN 46307.

Due to current COVID-19 conditions, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and cemetery. www.chapellawnfuneralhome.com