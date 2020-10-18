Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennie "Bert" Hess
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020

Dennie "Bert" Hess

WINTER HAVEN, FL/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Dennie "Bert" Hess, born August 3, 1959, passed away on October 10, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Stacy Hess; stepdaughter, Samantha Hess and her fiance' Johnny Jackson and granddaughter, Kyra. He was very blessed with another grandchild on the way.

Dennie dearly loved his four legged companion buddy, "Ryder".

Sisters: Bonita (Tony) French, Olney, IL, Debra Hess Cabrera, Biloxi, MS; niece, Toni Dobson of Chugiak, AK; nephew, Jeremy (Carrie) French, Olney, IL; seven great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Albert Hess and Cora "Corky" Hess of Dyer, IN.

Dennie was a graduate of Lake Central High School and attended Ivy Tech.

He was a proud PATRIOT having served in The United States Air Force.

Dennie was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.

The family wishes to thank Donald and Audrey Gibson for his Celebration of Life that will take place in Eagle Lake, FL.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.